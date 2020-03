I just checked out a rad driving simulator at the Delphi booth. It totally made me feel like I was behind the wheel, as you can see in the video. To be fair, they were showing off some pretty interesting tech, such as sensors that could tell if you were looking straight ahead or off to the side so it could warn you that you were getting too close to the car ahead of you, and the graphics were secondary. But I just couldn't get over the graphics.