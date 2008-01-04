The Fuzz Have a New Way to Bust Your Drunken Ass

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

hawkeye.jpgYou can chew all of the gum you want, but it won't save you from the latest weapon in the police arsenal against individuals driving under the influence. A new device dubbed the "Hawkeye," can record your eye movements/pupil size and accurately determine whether or not you are impared—regardless of the substance used.

The device has just been awarded two separate patents by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, so you can expect to see these out in force at sobriety checkpoints sometime soon. On the bright side, you might make it on TV as the latest guy on COPS pressed face down onto the hood of a car with no shirt on. [Hawkeye via Press Release via Ubergizmo]

