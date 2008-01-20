The Console Wars: 2007 Update

We don't keep you updated with every Wii sold like our friends at Kotaku, but the NPD's 2007 sales numbers have been released, so we thought that the occasion merited a rundown to fuel your fanboy flame wars. Here are the total consoles sold in the United States during 2007:

Nintendo DS - 8,500,000

Wii - 6,290,000

Xbox 360 - 4,620,000

PlayStation 2 - 3,970,000

PSP - 3,820,000

PlayStation 3 - 2,560,000

So what about the total cumulative US sales numbers to date? Those numbers paint a slightly different picture:

PlayStation 2 - 41,120,000 Nintendo DS - 17,650,000 PSP - 10,470,000 Xbox 360 - 9,150,000 Wii - 7,380,000 PlayStation 3 - 3,250,000

Our reaction: it's so easy to underestimate the success of the PSP hardware (and it's currently selling like hotcakes in Japan). [kotaku]