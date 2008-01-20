How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Console Wars: 2007 Update

ds-vs-psp-kart2.jpgWe don't keep you updated with every Wii sold like our friends at Kotaku, but the NPD's 2007 sales numbers have been released, so we thought that the occasion merited a rundown to fuel your fanboy flame wars. Here are the total consoles sold in the United States during 2007:

Nintendo DS - 8,500,000
Wii - 6,290,000
Xbox 360 - 4,620,000
PlayStation 2 - 3,970,000
PSP - 3,820,000
PlayStation 3 - 2,560,000

So what about the total cumulative US sales numbers to date? Those numbers paint a slightly different picture:

PlayStation 2 - 41,120,000 Nintendo DS - 17,650,000 PSP - 10,470,000 Xbox 360 - 9,150,000 Wii - 7,380,000 PlayStation 3 - 3,250,000

Our reaction: it's so easy to underestimate the success of the PSP hardware (and it's currently selling like hotcakes in Japan). [kotaku]

