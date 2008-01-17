The AirMail: That Manila MacBook Air Case is Real At Last

From demo-ware to humour-ware to hardware in a couple of days, the fabled Manila case for the MacBook Air is now for real. Dubbed AirMail, handmade in vinyl and fleece-lined to protect your precious laptop, it even comes with that cutesy red tie at no extra cost. Of course, you could argue that designers Jona Bechtolt and Claire L. Evans have simply created a fake envelope, but that would be just silly. Available shortly for $29.95 [ManilaMac]