How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The 10 Best Movie Weapons of All-Time: The People Speak!

lightsaber_smoke.jpgA few months ago, Wizard Universe released a 50 Greatest Fictional Weapons of All-Time list and, as you might have guessed, geeks were up in arms. There were some glaring omissions (Wolverine's claws?) and a serious mix up in the top ten (He-Man's power sword beat the lightsaber). Thanks to a survey delivered to 2000 moviegoers by 20th Century Fox, the people have decided on the 10 best movie weapons. Let's see if this list is more to your liking. Check them out after the break.

1. Lightsaber (Star Wars)

2. .44 Magnum (Dirty Harry)

3. Bullwhip (Indiana Jones)

4. Samurai sword (Kill Bill)

5. Chainsaw (Texas Chainsaw Massacre)

6. Golden Gun (James Bond - The Man With The Golden Gun)

7. Bow and arrow (Robin Hood)

8. Machine gun (Scarface)

9. The Death Star (Star Wars)

10. Bowler hat (James Bond - Goldfinger)

[Telegraph via Neatorama via Geeklikeme]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles