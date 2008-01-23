The 10 Best Movie Weapons of All-Time: The People Speak!

A few months ago, Wizard Universe released a 50 Greatest Fictional Weapons of All-Time list and, as you might have guessed, geeks were up in arms. There were some glaring omissions (Wolverine's claws?) and a serious mix up in the top ten (He-Man's power sword beat the lightsaber). Thanks to a survey delivered to 2000 moviegoers by 20th Century Fox, the people have decided on the 10 best movie weapons. Let's see if this list is more to your liking. Check them out after the break.

1. Lightsaber (Star Wars)

2. .44 Magnum (Dirty Harry)

3. Bullwhip (Indiana Jones)

4. Samurai sword (Kill Bill)

5. Chainsaw (Texas Chainsaw Massacre)

6. Golden Gun (James Bond - The Man With The Golden Gun)

7. Bow and arrow (Robin Hood)

8. Machine gun (Scarface)

9. The Death Star (Star Wars)

10. Bowler hat (James Bond - Goldfinger)

[Telegraph via Neatorama via Geeklikeme]