The Life Machines BarberBot Goes For the Jugular

UK based design firm PostlerFerguson's line of "Life Machines" was born "with the question of how an aging population's needs can be met through technology." They sought to design "domestic objects that reflect the needs of both machines and humans." Apparently, they feel that a symbiotic relationship between aging man and machine is defined by an old man's desire to euthanise himself and a robot's desire to kill. Thankfully, these are just concepts. Additional photo after the break.

Machine Ear Cleaning:

[PostlerFerguson via Likecool via GeekAlerts]