The CES 50-Babe Battle: Booth Babes vs. Regular Babes

I am not a fan of Booth Babes. That's not to say that I'm not a fan of the female form, but I find being tricked into liking some mediocre gadget because a girl in a bikini top is standing next to it pretty insulting. And I feel bad for them, standing on the show floor for 15 hours a day, forcing smiles and being stared at like just another big TV on the wall. I do like pretty girls who have more going for them than being pretty, however, and there were plenty of them here at CES as well. The ones who came to CES to do non-booth-babe jobs, I guess. So what do you think, dear readers? Do you like straight-up eye candy or do you like a little more substance? We've had Nick McGlynn trolling the show floor all week getting photographic evidence of both booth babes and regular babes. Who wins in this oh-so-shallow battle of the galleries?

