Texas Instruments' Wee Picoprojector for Projecting on the Go





We got a chance to check out the picoprojector that Texas Instruments is working on, both in a mobile phone and as a standalone device. The picture that it puts up isn't amazing, but you wouldn't be watching HD movies using this thing anyways. It could be useful for business travellers who want to do easy presentations as well as regular consumers who want to share short videos and pictures with their friends. There are no concrete plans to actually put this tech into, you know, devices you can buy, but hey, they're working on it so you've gotta assume they plan to get paid for it at some point.

