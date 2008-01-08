Texas Instruments Try to Simplify Multiplayer Gaming With DLP DualView Technology, Makes it More Complicated





Splitscreen gaming has been with us since the dinosaurs, but the one big flaw is being able to see your opponent's screen. Texas Instruments has invented a pair of glasses that will allow one screen to be used, whilst showing two independent views of the action, i.e. you only see your split of the screen. Details are light at the moment, but check the video to see it in action. Even the guy at the booth seems confused, but stick with it, it actually looks promising. Expect an update when we get it.