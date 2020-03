The words Tata Nano have nothing to do with tiny music players, but the car going by that name's price and size are still nearly small enough to dance on the head of a pin. Introduced in India for $US2500, another feature of the car worthy of the word "nano" is probably going to be the amount of time until it needs to go back to the shop, and ultimately the junkyard. But what do you expect from a car with a name that sounds to our ears like a pair of tiny tittles? [Jalopnik]