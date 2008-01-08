Taser Unveils MP3-Playing Holster, Tacky Leopard-Print Tasers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Taser wants its products to be common gadgets along the same lines as cell phones and MP3 players; you know, the stuff you always carry with you. That's why it's released a belt hoster for its tasers that can be loaded up with 1GB of MP3s. Perhaps the most feature-free MP3 player we've ever seen, it has a mere 2 buttons and no screen on it. But hey, it holds a Taser! I'd like to see an iPod actually prevent you from being mugged instead of the other way around. Oh, and it also unveiled leopard print and pink Tasers, just in case you want to look fashionable before taking someone who's political beliefs you disagree with down to the pavement.

