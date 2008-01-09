Talking with Dean Kamen at CES



So we're hanging in the robotics area of the Sands Convention Hall, about to talk to WowWee, when our contact says, "Can you excuse me for a second? Dean Kamen is here...it's the opportunity of a lifetime." He runs off giddy. You know Dean Kamen as the inventor of the Segway (as well bigger milestones like the first insulin pump and currently, a robotic arm.)

We followed and saw all the robotics companies eagerly waiting in line for photos while Kamen was just trying to make his way across the floor. He was pleasant and polite, making time for all the fanboys.