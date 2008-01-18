Take A Warm, Luxurious, Matrix Bath

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Remember that viscerally disturbing scene from The Matrix when you see the liquefied human goo engulf the baby? Well, now you can bring that memory into the comfort of your own bathroom with the Gelicity Spa Jelly Bath. More than just another bubble bath, Gelecity transforms your bathwater into a lavender, jasmine and bergamot-infused gel. While not necessarily the epitome of relaxation, a gel bath holds heat for three times longer than water.

Just make sure you add the bundled dissolver before draining the tub, lest you clog the pipes with what will be the most embarrassing conversation you've ever had with a plumber. $US20. [firebox via shinyshiny]

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

