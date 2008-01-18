Take A Warm, Luxurious, Matrix Bath

Remember that viscerally disturbing scene from The Matrix when you see the liquefied human goo engulf the baby? Well, now you can bring that memory into the comfort of your own bathroom with the Gelicity Spa Jelly Bath. More than just another bubble bath, Gelecity transforms your bathwater into a lavender, jasmine and bergamot-infused gel. While not necessarily the epitome of relaxation, a gel bath holds heat for three times longer than water.

Just make sure you add the bundled dissolver before draining the tub, lest you clog the pipes with what will be the most embarrassing conversation you've ever had with a plumber. $US20. [firebox via shinyshiny]