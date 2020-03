One look at this "Tactile MP3" player concept may have you thinking that it is a device for the blind. While, the control buttons do resemble Braille, this MP3 player is really for anyone that enjoys running their fingers across small raised bumps (and who doesn't love that!). It also has a clean design and a small form factor that is somewhat appealing. I can definitely see this type of approach being incorporated into real world products somewhere down the line. [Yanko Design]