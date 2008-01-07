How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

SZ Series VAIO Laptop Gets Penryn Refresh, 300 GB HDD

sony_vaio_sz6.jpgSony's 13.3-inch SZ Laptop now offers a 2.5 GHz Penryn processor and 300 GB of HDD space for $US2500.

Media Alert: Sony Transforms PCs into Ultimate Dream Machines

Subject: New VAIO PCs Feature Supercharged Models

Body: Sony today announced it would be shipping super-charged versions of its VAIO® PCs. Dubbed VAIO Premium, these units will empower users with lighting-fast processing speeds, massive amounts of storage, and innovative technologies to improve performance.

Fueling these dream machines will be the new Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processors— T9000 and T8000 series. Among the very first to ship with these chipsets, these PCs will provide business travelers and multimedia enthusiasts alike with unparalleled power and multi-tasking capabilities. The result: high-definition content management, fast-paced gaming and performance like never before.

VAIO SZ791N/X Premium Notebook: Equipped with the new Intel Core2 Processor T9300, this model features 4 gigabytes of RAM, 250 gigabytes of storage and 13.3-inch widescreen display. It is housed in a premium, light-weight carbon fiber chassis featuring a stylish embedded criss-cross pattern. The SZ notebook is priced at about $2,500 and is ideal for those who demand performance, portability and style.

