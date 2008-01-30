Swiss Army Jacket With Air Purifier Helps You Breathe a Little Easier

Those who have trouble with allergies (and deep pockets) may try just about anything to help alleviate their symptoms, and chances are Victorinox had these people in mind when they developed this Swiss Army Tech Vest with Air Purifier. The purifier itself is located in the left breast pocket, and it supposedly transfers purified air to the funnel collar of the jacket where it can be sucked into sensitive lungs . My guess is that this jacket is nothing more than a means of separating suffering suckers from their hard earned cash, but I'm not willing to spend the US$500 to find out if it works. [Swiss Army via Wired]