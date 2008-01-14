How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Swarovski-Studded Toaster Just Makes Bread Brown, Not Glittery

SwarovskiToaster.jpgLatest in the line of humble gadgets to get the shiny Swarovski treatment is this toaster: a limited-edition Russell Hobbs number, with over 200 of those tiny crystals decorating its skin. While it won't do anything clever like turbo-toast your morning snack, or burn a message into it, if you like gazing at a little bit of luxury as you huddle over your breakfast coffee then this is your $US300 baby. Apart from all the glitter, this is just a normal 18" wide single-slot toaster in glass and stainless steel with variable browning, a crumb tray, extra-lift handle and so on. But it is a limited edition: only 500 available.
[Neiman Marcus via Momist]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles