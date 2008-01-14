Swarovski-Studded Toaster Just Makes Bread Brown, Not Glittery

Latest in the line of humble gadgets to get the shiny Swarovski treatment is this toaster: a limited-edition Russell Hobbs number, with over 200 of those tiny crystals decorating its skin. While it won't do anything clever like turbo-toast your morning snack, or burn a message into it, if you like gazing at a little bit of luxury as you huddle over your breakfast coffee then this is your $US300 baby. Apart from all the glitter, this is just a normal 18" wide single-slot toaster in glass and stainless steel with variable browning, a crumb tray, extra-lift handle and so on. But it is a limited edition: only 500 available.

[Neiman Marcus via Momist]