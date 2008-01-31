How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Super Green Ecobutton Puts PCs into Extra Deep Sleep

ecobut_2.jpgGive the USB plug-in Ecobutton a thump when you pop off to lunch or a meeting, and it puts your computer into an electricity-saving deep sleep. While snoozing in "ecomode," the Windows PC will draw less power than if you just left it in sleep or screensaver, which can be nothing but good for your electricity bills and the environment, right?

If you want to know exactly how good you're being (you eco-geek, you), the Ecobutton's software tells you how much energy and carbon units you've saved. It's PC-only for now, and is available for US$12-$18.

Note: If you're truly environ-mental, you've probably realised that Ecobutton is mainly a software fix, so the manufacturing of the plastic component is itself a needless waste of our earth's precious resources, even before packaging and shipping—but who's keeping score anyway? Oh, right, this is. [OhGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles