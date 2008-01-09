How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Super Cute iRiver Wing UMPC Is Also Super Tiny

wingmain.jpgScale is everything: We knew iRiver's Wing touchscreen UMPC was seriously compact, but didn't know just how small it was. It's still a complete prototype—you're looking at dumb plastic, and the top half even sorta fell off the hinge—but we convinced them to pull it out of the glass case so we could do a quick sizemodo. We just hope it actually comes out at this size.

iRiver WingiRiver WingiRiver WingiRiver WingiRiver WingiRiver WingiRiver Wing

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles