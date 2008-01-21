Suck UK's Customisable Tape Roll Relieves You of Free Time

Do you have too much free time? Do you have crates of different inanimate objects that need labelling? Well, you're in luck; Suck UK has just launched this range of customisable tape.

Much like normal tape, the adhesive goodness can be used pretty much anywhere you want, but this type specifically has an artistic value, allowing you to create your own messages, profanities and primitive pictures, which can then be used to decorate your abode. Prices range from £5-£7 ($11 - $16), but can't you just get some nice wallpaper instead? [Technabob]