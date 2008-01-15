Striking Writers Form Online Video Company Visual Artists, I Still Want New "Heroes"

Led by the writer of Air Bud (that bodes well), a large posse of out-of-work Writers Guild of America-ers is looking to launch the online video company, Visual Arists, later this year with over $US30 million in funding with Silicon Valley types. Supposedly a bunch of A-listers are on board, which gives small hope that they punch out fare along the lines of name-checked Juno and The Office.

"You don't need to pour a sh-load of money into entertainment to find an audience." But having an audience and being good are not the same thing— YouTube, reality TV and Air Bud have taught us this, if nothing else. [NewTeeVee]