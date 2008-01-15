StreamMyGame Lets You Play PC Games on Your PS3, Reduces Need to Ever Leave Your Couch

We almost did not believe it, but those guys at StreamMyGame have included a video in which they are playing Crysis on their PS3, all streamed from their PC. There is no visible lag, and the resolution is user definable. In short; it looks crisp. Check out the tutorial above, but skip through to the money shot at 07:55, unless you are setting it up, in which case you will need to go through it all. If that does not get your pants wet, we'll have to send Jason in with his dildos (NSFW.) [StreamMyGame via Akihabara News]