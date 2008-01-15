StreamMyGame Lets You Play Gears of War on the PS3

What do you do when you've got a platform (PS3) that's a fantastic media playback machine but lacks games? You bring games TO IT. StreamMyGame allows you to stream the visuals and sound directly from your PC onto your PS3 at up to 3200x2400 resolution (PS3 only supports 1080p), supporting Windows XP, Vista, and DirectX 8-10. All the rendering's done on the PC, so you don't have to worry about the fact that current Linux implementations on the PS3 don't have full access to the console's hardware. The upside? A gigantic library of games in your living room. [StreamMyGame via MaxConsole via Kotaku]