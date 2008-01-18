Steve Jobs Smack Talks Zune, Brings Drunkenness Into It

CNBC's Jim Goldman thought he was engaging in a little harmless name-dropping to Steve Jobs when he mentioned that he and Microsoft's Robbie Bach spoke last week at CES, but Steve Jobs took it another way. When Goldman repeated Bach's statement about how the version 2 Zune was now a worthy alternative to the iPod, Jobs replied, "Was he inebriated? Do you even know anyone who owns a Zune?" Ouch. People excuse Apple's jabs toward Microsoft because they're underdogs in the OS market, but it just seems mean when they do the same in the iPod-dominated portable media player market. [CNBC via Mac Daily News]