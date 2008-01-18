Steve Jobs Smack Talks Zune, Brings Drunkenness Into It

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

jobs-spaceballs.jpgCNBC's Jim Goldman thought he was engaging in a little harmless name-dropping to Steve Jobs when he mentioned that he and Microsoft's Robbie Bach spoke last week at CES, but Steve Jobs took it another way. When Goldman repeated Bach's statement about how the version 2 Zune was now a worthy alternative to the iPod, Jobs replied, "Was he inebriated? Do you even know anyone who owns a Zune?" Ouch. People excuse Apple's jabs toward Microsoft because they're underdogs in the OS market, but it just seems mean when they do the same in the iPod-dominated portable media player market. [CNBC via Mac Daily News]

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
If you're not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

