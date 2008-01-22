Steve Jobs Set to Unveil the iChurch? Er, No

Just when you thought the iPhone's Giz-induced alternative moniker, the JesusPhone, was about to fade into obscurity, a Texas church has seen reason to bring it back. The Colleyville establishment has plastered a massive sign on one of its walls that is mightily reminiscent of the iPhone, with some rather interesting apps icons (anyone want to play Soldier with me?) Take a closer look after the jump. However, at the risk of sounding like a pedantic little trollop, surely that should read iDentity, rather than identity? [Dark7]