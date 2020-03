The Steam Wars contest keeps exciting us with new concepts after amazing examples like the TIE Fighter and X-Wing, the Pod Racer and the Imperial Shuttle. Here's the Steam-Powered Speedy Bicycle, which promises to be "the Empire's Finest." In its simplicity, it's probably my favourite so far. Someone should get Lucas and LEGO to do a game with all these Steam Wars vehicles. Or better yet, a full movie. [Flickr via Brothers Brick]