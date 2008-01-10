How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Steampunk LEGO TIE Fighter vs X-Wing Shows Fascinating Vision

img_2284.jpgThis TIE Fighter, and the X-Wing after the jump, is what happens when you put together Star Wars, LEGO and steampunk in the title of a contest. That and a collective geekgasm. Truth is, as fun as the official Star Wars LEGO models are, home-made models like this steampunk TIE Fighter have a charm that the former can't achieve. The most amazing thing, however, is the source of inspiration for some of these:

steamstar_skica26042007_1_50.jpgsteampunk_sw_concept1.jpgsteampunk_fett_blueprussian.jpgsteamfigther26042007_3copy.jpgsteamdarthe.jpgstarwarsconceptri8.jpgsketch354.jpgsketch351.jpgsketch347.jpgsketch345.jpgred5.jpgr2d2boiler65.jpglordVader.jpgconcept-star-wars.jpgbiwing.jpgSteampunk_destroyer.jpgSW_Steampunk04.jpgLol.jpgEmperor.jpgDroids.jpg

The fascinating illustrations above, some of them extremely good, come from a thread titled "Star Wars: Steampunk" at the CGSociety forums. They were part of the inspiration for models like this X-Wing, which is one of the entries of the Steam-Wars contest being held at From Bricks to Bothan forums, a place dedicated to LEGO Star Wars enthusiasts.

steamxwing.jpgBut as nice the Alliance star fighter is, I think the reconstruction of the TIE Fighter definitely beats it in terms of design and sheer steampunking:

Steampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE Fighterimg_22aSteampunk LEGO TIE Fighter77.jpgSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE FighterSteampunk LEGO TIE Fighter

Although I'm sure some of you will disagree. So,

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

[CG Society Forums, FBTB Forums and Star Wars contest The Brothers Brick]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles