Inspired by the comic book, Gotham by Gaslight by Mike Mignola and Brian Augustyn (Batman vs. Jack the Ripper set in the late 19th century), the modder behind these action figures sought to place the members of the Justice League in the Victorian era. I think you will agree that he did one hell of a job. Hit the gallery to check out the individual figures. [Sillof's Workshop via Boing Boing]