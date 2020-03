In what must have been one of the most surreal moments in scrapyardding history, one MAKE writer encountered a Stargate while digging through an otherwise inconspicuous pile of aluminium. Intricately detailed and just 9 inches in diameter, humans, of course, can't fit through. But MAKE is unofficially starting a "make me 9-inches wide machine" contest. The winner gets a trip to Egypt, but you know, on another planet. Runners-up will receive a trip to Showtime's backlot tour. [MAKE]