What geek can resist replacing their boring vehicle horn with a 5 trumpet Wolo 485 Star Trek Air Horn? With one push of a button, you can tell that dude who just cut you off to suck it with 118 dB of brain shattering power. The horns play the 5 most recognisable notes from the Star Trek theme — and hooking it up to your car is a simple matter of plugging it into your cigarette lighter and wiring the compressor directly to your vehicle's battery. No air tank or valve is needed. Now all you need is a custom Enterprise paint job. Available for $US71. [Amazon via GeekAlerts]
Star Trek Air Horn: Proclaim Your Geekyness to the World at 118 dB
