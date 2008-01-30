SR1500 Remote has Wi-Fi, Flash, Controls 24 Devices at Once, Prepares Chicken Casserole

With 802.11b/g Wi-Fi, Web browser, Flash, Java, and more buttons than KITT's dashboard, this WindowsCE-based SR 1500 looks like a Digital Media Remote that wants to be a mobile phone when it grows up. Just looking at all those controls and side keys makes us dizzy, but if you are a TV addict, its personalised TV guide, wireless updating of software for set-top boxes, ability to control two dozen devices at once, remote backup of personal settings and additional TV content display on its 320 x 240 colour display, will probably excite you. Or maybe not? Would you like a simpler design rather than all this technological terror?

If you'd like to get your hands on one of these SR1500s you will have to wait until some set-top box or TV manufacturer adopts it: while it exists, the TVCompass SR1500 is a white label device available for companies to include in their products, not for consumers. [Windows for Devices]