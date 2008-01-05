Spykee, the built-it-yourself Skype robot, just got three different models that you can build him into—one of which is a her. We've got the first images of the Spykee Cell, Spykee Vox and Spykee Miss, all of which have a video camera, MP3 player, VoIP phone, microphone, louspeaker, motors, and the ability to shove an iPod into its crotch. The best thing about this guy is that you can control him from anywhere in the internet. Well, maybe that'd be the second best thing—the first best is still the fact that he has an iPod where his junk should be. Get yours from Erector. [Erector]
Spykee the Skype Robot Gets Three Friends With iPod Dock Crotches
