Spy Video of the CES Show Floor

In 2007 we snuck in to CES early. So last year! This year, we're sneaking you in using some tech James Bond would be proud to rock, darting inbetween half-made company booths and half-made-up booth babes. Here's the archive video of the whole thing. It's a little herky jerky and sound will be off, but you can still make out details of what's going to be on the floor—including that gigantic 150-inch TV behind curtains and security.