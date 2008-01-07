In 2007 we snuck in to CES early. So last year! This year, we're sneaking you in using some tech James Bond would be proud to rock, darting inbetween half-made company booths and half-made-up booth babes. Here's the archive video of the whole thing. It's a little herky jerky and sound will be off, but you can still make out details of what's going to be on the floor—including that gigantic 150-inch TV behind curtains and security.
Spy Video of the CES Show Floor
