Sprint's CTO says its WiMax service Xohm is go for an April launch with around 10 devices available. Good news for Sprint! Bad news for you: "People will be excited about our rates. They won't be ecstatic about them because we're not going to give it away." Translation: It's more than you wanna pay. [Reuters]
Sprint Exec: WiMax Launch in April, You "Won't Be Ecstatic" About the Price
