How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SoundTech Ediface Will Play Guitar Hero With Real Guitar

guitarwireless.jpgSoundTech, makers of some interesting computer/music peripherals, has announced a new guitar attachment called the Ediface. So what's it do? How about giving your guitar all the flexibility of a synthesizer, converting notes to trumpets or...like the headline says...playing Guitar Hero and Rock Band with your real guitar?

Windows XP and Mac compatible, the Ediface works as pickups to measure the notes being played by the guitar. Once the Ediface detects the note, it replaces the real sound with MIDI and, through that device you see in the picture, switches in any alternate instrumentation you may desire (ala synthesizer).

As for Guitar Hero and Rock Band support, it's really not all the difficult from here. Users simply program the corresponding colours/notes to the real notes they'd like to play on the guitar (like the first 5 frets of the top string). SoundTech is developing adapters for all major platforms to plug into the Ediface and make this all possible.

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles