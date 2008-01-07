Sony's Small and Low-End TV Product Line

The models:
Bravia N4000 - 720p, Digital Media Port, Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer. 37", 32" and 26"
Bravia M4000 - Take the model above, subtract everything but it being 720p. 37", 32", 26" and 19"
Hit the jump for the full specs and try to stay clm!!!!
BRAVIA® KDL-37N4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV Available this Spring • 37-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV • BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing • Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and iPod® products • Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer
BRAVIA® KDL-32N4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 32-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod® products
• Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer
BRAVIA® KDL-26N4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 26-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod® products
• Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer
BRAVIA® KDL-37M4000 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 37-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Two HDMI™ inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™
BRAVIA® KDL-32M4000 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 32-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Two HDMI™ inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™
BRAVIA® KDL-26M4000 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 26-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine digital signal processing
• Two HDMI inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™
BRAVIA® KDL-19M4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 19-inch widescreen flat-panel LCD
• 1440 x 900 progressive screen resolution
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Two HDMI™ inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™