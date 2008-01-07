How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's Small and Low-End TV Product Line

19M-Beauty-F.jpgThe models:
Bravia N4000 - 720p, Digital Media Port, Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer. 37", 32" and 26"
Bravia M4000 - Take the model above, subtract everything but it being 720p. 37", 32", 26" and 19"

Hit the jump for the full specs and try to stay clm!!!!

BRAVIA® KDL-37N4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV Available this Spring • 37-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV • BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing • Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and iPod® products • Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer

BRAVIA® KDL-32N4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 32-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod® products
• Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer

BRAVIA® KDL-26N4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 26-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod® products
• Integrated 5.1 audio with built-in subwoofer

BRAVIA® KDL-37M4000 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 37-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Two HDMI™ inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-32M4000 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 32-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Two HDMI™ inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-26M4000 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 26-inch 720p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• BRAVIA Engine digital signal processing
• Two HDMI inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-19M4000 Series Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 19-inch widescreen flat-panel LCD
• 1440 x 900 progressive screen resolution
• BRAVIA Engine™ digital signal processing
• Two HDMI™ inputs
• BRAVIA® Sync™

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles