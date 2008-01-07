Sony's High End TV Product Line

BREAKING NEWS: Sony announced an update to their LCD line of televisions here at CES!

The models:

Bravia Z4100 - 1080p, 24p, 120Hz, x.v.Color (wide xvYCC color gamut), and Digital Media Port, 46" and 40"

Bravia W4100 - Take the model above, subtract that sweet color gamut, 52", 46" and 40"

Bravia V4100 - Take the model above, subtract 120Hz and 24p, 52", 46" and 40"

Bravia BR6 - These are smaller 1080p, 24p, 120Hz TVs with Digital Media Port, 32" and 37"

