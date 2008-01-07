Sony's High End TV Product Line

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

40W%20Beauty%20F.jpgBREAKING NEWS: Sony announced an update to their LCD line of televisions here at CES!

The models:
Bravia Z4100 - 1080p, 24p, 120Hz, x.v.Color (wide xvYCC color gamut), and Digital Media Port, 46" and 40"
Bravia W4100 - Take the model above, subtract that sweet color gamut, 52", 46" and 40"
Bravia V4100 - Take the model above, subtract 120Hz and 24p, 52", 46" and 40"
Bravia BR6 - These are smaller 1080p, 24p, 120Hz TVs with Digital Media Port, 32" and 37"

Hit the jump for all the sweet specs.

40V%20Front%20F.jpg

BRAVIA® KDL-46Z4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 46-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV with new slim frame bezel and
ultra-thin depth
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• x.v.Color™ and Deep Color compatible
• DLNA® compliant
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod® products
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-40Z4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 40-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV with new slim frame bezel and
ultra-thin depth
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• x.v.Color™ and Deep Color compatible
• DLNA® compliant
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod® products
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

W4100

BRAVIA® KDL-52W4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 52-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• BRAVIA Engine™ 2 digital signal processing
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-46W4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 46-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• BRAVIA Engine™ 2 digital signal processing
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-40W4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 40-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• BRAVIA Engine™ 2 digital signal processing
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

V4100

BRAVIA® KDL-52V4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 52-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• BRAVIA Engine™ 2 digital signal processing
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-46V4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 46-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• BRAVIA Engine™ 2 digital signal processing
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BRAVIA® KDL-40V4100 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Spring
• 40-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• BRAVIA Engine™ 2 digital signal processing
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA® Sync™

BR6

BRAVIA(R) KDL-37XBR6 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Summer
• 37-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• DLNA(R) compliant
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod(R) products
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA(R) Sync™

BRAVIA(R) KDL-32XBR6 Flat-panel LCD HDTV
Available this Summer
• 32-inch 1080p flat-panel LCD HDTV
• Motionflow™ 120Hz high frame rate technology
• DLNA(R) compliant
• Digital Media Port (DMP) ready for optional accessories include
Audio cradles compatible with select Network Walkman™ players and
iPod(R) products
• 24p True Cinema input capable
• High-definition 3D graphic user interface
• Digital Media Extender (DMex) ready for optional modules like the
BRAVIA Internet Video Link and future expansion modules
• 1080p input capable via HDMI™ (x4), Component (x2) and PC input
• BRAVIA(R) Sync™

