Sony's First Photo Frames: S-Frame DPF-V900, DPF-V700 and DPF-D70

Sony's first LCD photo frames ever have 800x480 displays (DVD res, which leads me to believe these were sourced from DVD players). The frames can scale photos down from up to 48MB, which would be good for transferring JPGs and even RAW files directly from a camera's memory card without a intervening PC session.

The top line DPF-V900 and DPF-V700 also have Bluetooth compatibility with an optional adapter, and HDMI outputs. The frames do red eye correction using face detection and exposure adjustment. Given the quality of Sony LCD TVs, I'd say these would probably be as nice as those from Philips. US$250, US$190 and US$140. Oh, did I mention I like those black frames? All business, maximum visual pop from the LCD.