Sony's 25-Megapixel 35mm Image Sensor Is Up For Grabs

Today Sony researchers in Tokyo unveiled a digital SLR component that's actually drool-worthy: a CMOS sensor the size of 35mm film that registers 24.81 effective megapixels—close to 26 million total. It's also built for speed with an all-pixel scan time of 6 frames per second, in 12-bit colour. The question is, who will use it to pimp up their cameras?

Sony isn't about to pop it in one of its Alpha models, at least not as far as we can tell. In fact, Nikon would be a more likely customer for this sucker when it ships this summer, the better to compete with Canon's $12,000 EOS-1Ds Mark III DSLR, which has its own 21.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS. (Those pro guys really like it when their sensors are the same size as the film they used to use.) Now, who ever said the megapixel race was over? Cuz they're wrong. [Sony]

