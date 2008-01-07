How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony's 11-inch XEL-1 OLED TV Finally Ships in January for $2,500

The Pitch: Sony finally brings their OLED TV (which we've been seeing and hearing about forever) to market at $US2,500 in January. It's the first OLED TV in the US, and takes advantage of OLED's 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, low power consumption, and rapid response time.
The Catch: It's only 11-inches, which means you won't be buying this for anything except to show off to your nerd friends that you've got an OLED TV.

XEL-1 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Television
Available in January for about $2,500
• North America's first Organic LED television
• 11-inch screen is ultra slim with a depth of only 3 millimeters
• Light emitting structure delivers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, very deep blacks and unmatched color expression and picture detail
• Extremely bright picture with low power consumption
• Rapid panel response time for a clear, blur-free picture
• Exceptionally wide viewing angles unmatched by other TV devices
• Remarkably wide color range surpassing other displays

