Sony's 11-inch XEL-1 OLED TV Finally Ships in January for $2,500

The Pitch: Sony finally brings their OLED TV (which we've been seeing and hearing about forever) to market at $US2,500 in January. It's the first OLED TV in the US, and takes advantage of OLED's 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, low power consumption, and rapid response time.

The Catch: It's only 11-inches, which means you won't be buying this for anything except to show off to your nerd friends that you've got an OLED TV.

• North America's first Organic LED television

• 11-inch screen is ultra slim with a depth of only 3 millimeters

• Light emitting structure delivers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, very deep blacks and unmatched color expression and picture detail

• Extremely bright picture with low power consumption

• Rapid panel response time for a clear, blur-free picture

• Exceptionally wide viewing angles unmatched by other TV devices

• Remarkably wide color range surpassing other displays