Sony VAIO LT All-In-One PC Now With Blu-ray, Penryn

LT80DB_70DB_90S_o_.jpgThis 22-inch all-in-one gains Blu-ray burning capability, 2.5 GHz Penryn processor, and 1TB of storage (100 hours TV recording). Still no internal CableCard though. It sells for $US3300.

Media Alert: Sony Transforms PCs into Ultimate Dream Machines

Subject: New VAIO PCs Feature Supercharged Models

Body: Sony today announced it would be shipping super-charged versions of its VAIO® PCs. Dubbed VAIO Premium, these units will empower users with lighting-fast processing speeds, massive amounts of storage, and innovative technologies to improve performance.

Fueling these dream machines will be the new Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processors— T9000 and T8000 series. Among the very first to ship with these chipsets, these PCs will provide business travelers and multimedia enthusiasts alike with unparalleled power and multi-tasking capabilities. The result: high-definition content management, fast-paced gaming and performance like never before.

High Performance High-Def

VAIO LT29U Premium HD PC/TV: This all-in-one model incorporates an unrivaled terabyte of storage so it can record up to 100 hours of HDTV programming - five times more than a standard DVR. It is equipped with 4 gigabytes of RAM and powered by the new Intel Core2 Processor T9300. Sporting a 22-inch XBRITE-HiColor™ widescreen display, it also features an external CableCARD compliant TV tuner and Blu-ray technology. The LT model is priced at about $3,300.

