Sony Stands By UMD, But Not Too Close

Sony announced last week that, yes, it's still releasing UMDs, baby! Partnering with MTV, PSP owners will soon be able to purchase "Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection," volumes 2 and 3; "Jackass," volumes 2 and 3; "Wildboyz," volumes 1 and 2; "Viva La Bam," volumes 2-4; and "Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection." While Sony has to know that UMD has become a game-only format, small, thematic releases like these aren't really going to hurt/help the format or the bottom line. It's like gambling on the penny slots after losing for a few hours of $20 blackjack. [Reuters]