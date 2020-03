Sony is offering both the colour pink and absurd romanticism in a special US$299 V-Day Sony Reader Bundle. Coming with a pink "Cross Your Heart" Reader skin and a coupon for 14 Harlequin Special Releases... let's just say that we'd never date anyone who accepted this gift in earnest. For those interested in what a real lady (my wife) thinks about the Sony Reader, hit up her impressions here. For the record, she's still reading with it nonstop.