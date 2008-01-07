Sony NV-U83T GPS With Gesture Commands, And Motion Sensor Positioning

The Bottom Line: Sony's new 4.3-inch touchscreen GPS with gesture-based commands like circles and swipes, the ability to determine your position when the device loses contact with the satellite and a SiRF Star III Chip.

The Catch: Radio traffic is a lot slower than IP delivered traffic reports from Dash Express.

Other NV-U83T features include a SiRF Star III GPS chip, live traffic updates via radio frequencies and text-to-speech capability for audible driving directions (including street names). Sony also implemented a new dash mount system that uses a redesigned suction mechanism and a layer of gel between the suction cup and the dash, which Sony claims the dash kit becomes easier to attach and less likely to fall off.

The gesture based commands are as simple as drawing circles or arrows on the screen, which allow for functions such as zooming in/out or bringing up a preset location as your destination.

The accelerometer-based positioning system is called POSITION Plus, and offers an approximate location in areas where the NV-U83T cannot connect to the GPS satellite. The accelerometers and pressure sensors are able to determine your rate of speed as well as the incline degree of any hills you may be driving on.

In addition to the gesture controls, the touchscreen interface has also been redesigned from the ground up, making creative use of the hardware. Dual View is now available on the NV-U83T, which splits the screen into a map view and a street view. The street view offers a visual look at the road, such as upcoming onramps, offramps and less-than-obvious streets. The map also lists businesses and services that can be found in the immediate area; should you ever need gas, or decide on a whim that you want a bite to eat, the map can place icons for nearby gas stations and restaurants on the screen.

The NV-U83T will start shipping in February for $500. Sony will also offer the NV-U73T for $350, which has a smaller screen and lacks the Bluetooth and POSITION Plus features.