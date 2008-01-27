Sony Mylo 2 Now Available

Sony's portable web surfing device, the Mylo 2, which has full flash support, a touchscreen and Wi-Fi connectivity is now officially available for sale. The first shipments will take place on Monday, but you can go ahead and orders yours now. Check out out our complete Mylo 2 strip down, and groping session to make up your mind whether it is worth the US$299.99 asking price.

AU: I remember when the first Mylo was launched, I innocently asked whether or not we'd see it down here. The response: "Hahahahahaha!" (Okay, not really, but they did say no). My point is, if you want one of these, you'll probably have to import.

