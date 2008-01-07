Sony Muteki LBT-ZUX9 Ultimate Party Machine Turns Your Room Into Studio 54

The Goods: The latest Muteki audio system, the LBT-ZUX9, is a disco in a box—1000 watts (RMS), four speakers w/ 8-inch subwoofers and built-in lighting effects, plus you can add in the D-Light Sync Pro for synced disco ball gaudiness awesome. You can record directly onto flash drives with its USB port, which is nice if someone likes the beats blowing up your house and wants a copy w/o firing up your comp. The Suck: It's 900 dollars, no iPod dedicated dock—we know you have it you now. Also, tail-end of model name is ZUX.