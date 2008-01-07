Sony Joins Sound Bar Bandwagon with RHT-S10 Sound Wall Home Theatre System

The surround-bar concept is getting around, so much so that Sony—originator of the all-in-one Dream system—is finally on board. The Sound Wall Home Theater System RHT-S10 doesn't have a DVD drive, like the Philips Ambisound or the Polk's SurroundBar 360. Rather, it's a full audio-only 5.1 system with no rear speakers, optimised (surprise, surprise) for Blu-ray. Its also got a Digital Media Port, so you can buy a Bluetooth adapter or cradles for your iPod or Sony Network Walkman. From this picture, we can't tell if there's a separate subwoofer—it would be pretty cool if there wasn't, but is that possible. [Sony]