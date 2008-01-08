The Sony Ericsson W760 is the first phone US that rocks the latest Walkman interface (it's out in Europe), which is by the far the best one yet. It's cleaner, clearer and just plain sexier than the previous generation. (Compare the W350, which uses the old one.) The major problem is that it really left me hurting for a trackball or touchpad or something better to scroll through artist lists with—clicking one-by-one is so 20th century.
Sony Ericsson W760 and Slick New Walkman Interface Hands On
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.