Sony Ericsson W760 and Slick New Walkman Interface Hands On

The Sony Ericsson W760 is the first phone US that rocks the latest Walkman interface (it's out in Europe), which is by the far the best one yet. It's cleaner, clearer and just plain sexier than the previous generation. (Compare the W350, which uses the old one.) The major problem is that it really left me hurting for a trackball or touchpad or something better to scroll through artist lists with—clicking one-by-one is so 20th century.