Sony Ericsson Low-end W350 Walkman Phone

w350.gifThe Pitch: The W350 is low-end Walkman phone with TrackID, Bluetooth Stereo Streaming, and no 3G. The only thing that sets this apart from other low-end phones is its fairly slick design and front-facing media keys.
The Catch: It's lackluster, but not a bad phone to give to someone who needs a media phone.

Sony Ericsson W350 Black Front With Headset.jpgSony Ericsson W350 Ice Blue Front Closed With Headset.jpgSony Ericsson W350 Ice Blue Front Open.jpgSony Ericsson W350 Ice Blue Side 2.jpgSony Ericsson W350 Ice Blue Side.jpg

