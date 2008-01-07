Sony Ericsson Low-end W350 Walkman Phone

The Pitch: The W350 is low-end Walkman phone with TrackID, Bluetooth Stereo Streaming, and no 3G. The only thing that sets this apart from other low-end phones is its fairly slick design and front-facing media keys.
The Catch: It's lackluster, but not a bad phone to give to someone who needs a media phone.
