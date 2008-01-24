Sony DSC-W170, DSC-W150, DSC-W120: Regular Point and Shoots

Sony's W series cameras are their midline point and shoots in feature and size. Best feature: Like the T300, it has a smile shutter mode which snaps the show when the subject grins. The W170 has a 10.1mp rating with 28-140mm 5x Carl Zeiss lens. They'll come in lots of colours, with a few minor variations between each model.
The W150 has an 8.1MP rating and a 30-150mm lens. Both have a 2.7-inch screen. The W120 has a 4x optical zoom (no Zeiss), 7.2MPs, and a 2.5-inch screen.
Each have ISOs of 3200, and steady shot. They're available in a few colours, too. Respectively, they are priced at $US300, $US230, and $US200. The W170/150 have iSCN tech for automatically switching between scene modes.
SONY ADDS "SMILE SHUTTER" FUNCTION TO CYBER-SHOT W-SERIES DIGITAL CAMERAS
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2008 - Sony is introducing a line of colorful W-series Cyber-shot® digital cameras with new imaging technologies for easier photo capture.
The 10.1-megapixel DSC-W170 and 8.1-megapixel DSC-W150 models feature Carl Zeiss® 5x optical zoom lenses with wide angles of view, 28 mm - 140 mm and 30 mm - 150 mm, respectively, and 2.7-inch LCD screens along with eye-level viewfinders. Rounding out the series are the 8.1-megapixel DSC-W130 models and 7.2-megapixel DSC-W120 units with 4x optical zoom and 2.5 inch LCD screens.
The lineup features a wider range of color choices than previous models - from playful pink and blue to sophisticated champagne gold and red.
Newly-available on the W-series cameras is Sony's "smile shutter" mode, which automatically captures an image when your subject smiles - without having to press the shutter. This function even lets you prioritize adult or child faces to capture photos only when the intended subjects smile.
Smart Technology to Capture Better Photos
Each of the new W series models includes Sony's improved face detection technology, which, like the smile shutter technology, can now distinguish between the faces of children and adults. You can select "child priority" or "adult priority" and the camera will detect up to eight faces in the camera frame and optimize focus, exposure, white balance, and flash control.
The W170 and W150 cameras feature new intelligent scene recognition (iSCN) technology, which allows the camera to automatically select the optimal scene mode for a variety shooting situations. In advanced iSCN mode, the camera will take a photo based on the user's settings. If the camera determines that another setting would yield better exposure, it will automatically take a second photo with that setting. The user ultimately has two images to choose from.
Powerful Features for Outstanding Images
The series features a number of powerful features, including: Sony's D-Range Optimizer to retrieve picture detail in photos with harsh highlights or dark shadows; semi-manual focus that allows you to select the focusing distance based on your subject's location; an improved auto focus system that includes macro ranges; Super SteadyShot image stabilization; high sensitivity settings up to ISO 3200; and in-camera editing functions such as "unsharp mask" to sharpen images.
Enhanced Playback Options
The W170 and W150 units are equipped with advanced image management functionality. Filtering options allow you to search for photos by date and smile. Images can be viewed by date or in a helpful calendar view, and organized in the cameras' "favorites" folder for quick retrieval of beloved images.
The slideshow function of W170 and W150 has also been upgraded. Photos can be selected using the same advanced filtering options available in playback mode and transitions have been improved through the application of face detection technology. Now your subjects can take center stage as the slideshow moves through sophisticated pans, fades and wipes. Improvements to the background music function include a choice of more tracks, longer tracks, and multiple tracks for longer slideshows.
To view your images in 1080 high-definition resolution, you can connect each of the cameras to a compatible HDTV sets via HD component cable or Sony's HD Cyber-shot Station® cradle (both sold separately).
Price and Availability
In pink, blue, black and silver, the DSC-W120 camera will be available for about $200 in March. The DSC-W130 model will be offered in pink, black and silver for about $230 that same month. The DSC-W150 model will hit retail in sophisticated champagne, red, black and silver for about $250 in April. The DSC-W170 model will also be available then in those same colors for about $300.
The new models can be purchased online at sonystyle.com, at Sony Style® retail stores (www.sonystyle.com/retail), at military base exchanges, and at authorized dealers nationwide. Pre-orders begin on Jan. 31 at www.sonystyle.com.