Sony DSC-W170, DSC-W150, DSC-W120: Regular Point and Shoots

Sony's W series cameras are their midline point and shoots in feature and size. Best feature: Like the T300, it has a smile shutter mode which snaps the show when the subject grins. The W170 has a 10.1mp rating with 28-140mm 5x Carl Zeiss lens. They'll come in lots of colours, with a few minor variations between each model.

The W150 has an 8.1MP rating and a 30-150mm lens. Both have a 2.7-inch screen. The W120 has a 4x optical zoom (no Zeiss), 7.2MPs, and a 2.5-inch screen.

Each have ISOs of 3200, and steady shot. They're available in a few colours, too. Respectively, they are priced at $US300, $US230, and $US200. The W170/150 have iSCN tech for automatically switching between scene modes.